The Last Hour Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Recently, many streaming services came with several crime-thriller drama series, and Indian dramas have also provided some of the most outstanding crime drama series. Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz’s latest release, The Last Hour, is one such supernatural crime-thriller series that has received a positive response from the audience and critics. Some sources have also stated that The Lost Hour Season 2 will release by the end of 2023.



For the fans who are unaware of this masterpiece, let me tell you that, The Last Hour drama series has received a good response from the viewers and reviewers, and not only that but the show has also been awarded 7.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about The Last Hour Season 2. You will find release dates, cast member list, trailer release, and all the updates for The Last Hour Season 2.

The Last Hour Season 2 Release Date

The showrunners, Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz have released only one season of The Last Hour, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021.

It’s been over two years since the show makers have not released the official release date for the second season of The Last Hour drama series. As fans are highly excited to know about the show’s future, the makers of The Last Hour series must announce the renewal for the upcoming seasons.

However, some sources have also stated that The Last Hour Season 2 will be released by the end of 2023. So fans have to wait for the official confirmation. Till then, enjoy the earlier seasons of The Last Hour series.

The Last Hour Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

Amit Kumar, the writer and director of the Indian supernatural-thriller drama series, The Last Hour, has served this series so that fans can’t keep calm to know about the show’s future.



The storyline revolves around a priest-like shaman, Dev (Karma Takapa), who can communicate with spirits from another realm.

As the story began, we saw a Mumbai-based police officer named DCP Arup Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), assigned to investigate a case of a Bengali actress severely raped and murdered by unknown criminals.

While looking into the investigation, DCP Arup Singh met Dev, and when Arup came to know about Dev’s supernatural powers, he asked for Dev’s help in solving the case.

Besides DCP Arup Singh and Dev, we have also been introduced to characters like SI Lipika Bora (Shahana Goswami), Commissioner Bhutia (Clifford Liu), Yama Nadu (Robin Tamang), Pari Singh (Shaylee Krishen), and many others.

The Last Hour Season 2 Cast Members

The Last Hour Season 1 has received a good response from the viewers, and fans have also appreciated the unique yet chills-giving storyline of the show. In addition, fans have praised the hard work and dedication of the featured star cast, without whom the storyline wouldn’t have been completed.

Since the creators released the first season of The Last Hour, fans have been curious about the cast members’ names. As no official information has been made public for The Last Hour Season 2, we have added a complete list of cast members of The Last Hour Season 1.

The cast members below may return for the upcoming The Last Hour series season.

Sanjay Kapoor as DCP Arup Singh

Raima Sen as Nyima

Shahana Goswami as SI Lipika Bora

Karma Takapa as Dev

Clifford Liu as Commissioner Bhutia

Shaylee Krishen as Pari Singh

Tenzein Choden as Doma

Robin Tamang as Yama Nadu

Mandakini Goswami as Amoo

Jatin Payeng as Boatman

Vivek Pradhan as Young Dev

Dewashish lama as Pinto

Bisharanjan Sapam as Jo

Shivangi Kumar as Arzoo Mukherjee

Lapchen Lepcha as Constable Raj

Chien Ho Liao as Inspector Jaideep Rana

Edwin Rai as SI Tamang

D.K Lepcha as Sonam’s Mother

Biru Tamang as Sonam

Kiki Lhamu Bhutia as Eila

Younita Pandey a Tattoo artist

Lanuakum Ao as Thapa

Prashant Sharma as Male Reporter

In addition to that, we may also see some new cast members in The Last Hour Season 2.

The Last Hour Season 2 Episode Titles List

As mentioned above, the makers still need to release an official release date for The Last Hour Season 1. Also, the episode titles will be announced at the time of final release.

However, we have added a list of The Last Hour Season 2 episode titles below.

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 01 – A Meeting of Two Worlds

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 02 – I Spy With My Little Eye

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 03 – Dark Night

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 04 – A Question of Time

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 05 – First Steps Are Always Small

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 06 – And Then There Was Another

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 07 – The Boy Who Cried Wolf

The Last Hour Season 1 Episode 08 – The Circle of Life

Where To Watch The Last Hour Season 2?

The Last Hour is an Indian supernatural crime thriller series that follows a supernatural shaman who can talk to spirits and ghosts. Therefore, the fans are eagerly waiting for The Last Hour Season 2.

If you have recently discovered this heart-throbbing drama series and don’t know where to watch it, go to Amazon Prime Video. Here, you will find all the latest episodes of The Last Hour Season 1. Moreover, the makers will also release a second season on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Last Hour Season 2?

Since the showrunners have yet to reveal the official release date for the upcoming season of The Last Hour series, predicting the exact number of episodes will be challenging.



Still, looking at the earlier season, we can see that The Last Hour Season 1 was released with eight episodes on Amazon Prime Video. We can assume that the makers will also follow the same pattern for the second season of this crime-thriller drama series, and we will get eight or more episodes in the second installment of The Last Hour series.

The Hour Season 2 Production Team

It would only be unjust to conclude this article without addressing the due credit to the team members who worked behind the cameras. The production team is the backbone of any successful show; without them, a show could get the desired success.



Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz are the writers and creators of The Last Hour drama series. Apart from the creators, Asif Kapadia also served as the show’s executive producer.

The Hour Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, the show makers have not released the official teaser trailer for The Last Hour Season 2.

Still, here we have added The Last Hour Season 1 trailer for the newcomers who haven’t watched the first season.

Final Thoughts

So here is the conclusion of this blog post. Now you have all the information about The Last Hour Season 2 release date. Additionally, here we have also provided a complete list of cast members, episodes, and a brief storyline to hit the interest of our readers.

As the storyline revolves around thriller-supernatural entities, fans are keenly interested to see the second season for the same.

Once the show makers release the release date for the second season of The Last Hour, we will update you with the latest information. Till then, enjoy the first season of The Last Hour drama series and comment down your opinion.