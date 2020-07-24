The Last Dance: What became of Jerry Krause and other enemies of Jordan?

What happened to Jerry Krause? That’s the question that many ask themselves after watching the first episodes of The Last Dance, the documentary series that tells the impact of Michael Jordan on the success of the Chicago Bulls during the season of his last NBA championship. Here we are going to answer that and other questions.

Krause, then general manager of the Chicago Bulls, serves as the villain of the documentary. The manager is singled out as being responsible for the dismantling of those historic Bulls. But he is not the only one facing Jordan. Several names of rival players also appear, such as Isiah Thomas and Reggie Miller, who had verbal and physical duels with the number 23. Even Jordan’s own teammates suffered rebellions.

Let’s review what happened with these confrontations that are seen in the series that airs every Sunday ESPN and that can be seen in Latin America via Netflix, every Monday.

Jerry Krause

Jerry Krause was the architect of the Chicagos Bulls. Although he was not the one who hired Michael Jordan, he was the one who surrounded him with players who would help him win championships. For example, he got Scottie Pippen through a negotiation, and then he added other key figures, such as Horace Grant, Dennis Rodman and Tony Kukoc, among others.

The Bulls’ then-general manager claimed that organizations won titles and not players. The comment was not well received by Jordan and the relationship was completely broken after Krause refused to renew coach Phill Jackson in 1998.

Krause proudly said that he and Jordan’s family were the only ones who had not followed the player’s whims. In any case, they are likely to repel each other because they were just as competitive. In fact, neither Krause nor Jordan were successful after the breakup.

Elton Brand, Ron Artest, Marcus Fizer, Jamal Crawford and Jay Williams, Tyson Chandler, Eddy Curry, Jalen Rose, were all very good players that Krause added to the Bulls at the time, but never managed to exploit in the franchise.

Because he couldn’t find a way to build a successful quintet, Krause gave up basketball in 2003 and returned to baseball, where he had taken his first steps as a talent hunter. He went through the New York teams: Yankees and Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. however, he found no success on those teams.

In March 2017, after fighting against different diseases such as osteomyelitis, Krause died at the age of 77. That year he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Jerry was a key figure in the Bulls dynasty and means a lot to the Bulls, the White Sox and the city of Chicago. My heartfelt condolences to his wife, Thelma, and to all his family and friends,” he said. Michael Jordan, according to reporter KC Johnson of NBC and the Chicago Tribune.

Jerry Reinsdorf

If the owner of the Bulls, Reinsdorf would have had a bit of a cool head, he wouldn’t have listened to his general manager, Jerry Krause, and he would have kept the full roster. Perhaps then, San Antonio would not have been a champion later. But it was not so, so the team ended up dismantling.

After showing Jordan, Jackson and company the starting door, the Bulls were never the same and Reinsdorf would celebrate in another sport, baseball, a new crown, as the owner of the Chicago White Sox, who were titled in 2005. Reinsdorf He is considered the smallest owner of sports equipment, but he is also responsible for the distribution of income from the major league Internet rights.

Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas was the leader of the Detroit Pistons, the quintet that twice eliminated the Jordan Bulls in the conference final. But in 1991, the Bulls took revenge. When they were about to complete the sweep, and the game was decided, but not yet finished, Thomas left the court, taking his teammates, which to this day remains one of the worst images in NBA history.

Later, Thomas would assure in an interview with NBATV that he regretted that action in 1991: “I regret that, but at the time I thought we deserved more respect as champions.” Although he tried to justify it: “Everyone could play and act like the Pistons, except the Pistons. I remember, before we were swept away, Phil Jackson and Jordan saying how bad we were for basketball, how bad we were as people. We were disrespected as champions. “

But enmity with Jordan already existed. According to different sources, in 1985, during the All-Star Game, Thomas ordered that no one pass the ball to the then-NBA star prospect. The reality is that Thomas fought with everyone in this sport. Even with his best friend, Magic Johnson. For the memory was that nudge that Karl Malone, one of his archenemies on the court, in a game from 1991.

Thomas retired when Jordan proved he was the lord and master of the NBA: 1994. Since then, he had a rough professional career. He directed the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, without much success. From the Big Apple team he quarreled with the players. Later he was the coach of the Florida International University.

In 2006, Thomas faced a sexual harassment trial and two years later, he was transferred from his New York home to a hospital due to an overdose of sleeping pills, local media reported. He is currently engaged in commenting on NBA games. In a recent interview with NBC, he took a different direction and wanted to tone down his past. He said he never personally heard that Jordan was the mastermind of a plot to keep him out of the 1992 Dream Team, and expressed his admiration for the Bulls player.

Reggie Miller

About The Last DanceReggie Miller was interviewed on the show The Dan Patrick Show, which airs on Premiere Radio Networks, and on television on The 101 Network. In the March 20 issue, Patrick asked the former Indiana Pacers player what he would do if he ran into Jordan today. After a long and awkward silence, Miller said, “Maybe I’d just punch him,” and to the presenter’s surprise, added, “There are a lot of things pending between us.” You can see the interview below:

Both NBA stars had a strong fight on the court, as recorded audiovisual. On February 10, 1993 the Chicago Bulls and Pacers in Indiana were measured. Miller, who was a great long-distance shooter, finished a spectacular play and pushed Michael Jordan. The fight ended with a technical foul and Miller’s expulsion.

Miller’s hatred of Jordan probably has to do with the conference finals the Bulls beat the Pacers, but there are apparently more things that were not aired in the media.

Miller retired after the 2004-2005 season. After his successful career, he began working as an NBA analyst for TNT and continues to work for the media.

Bill Cartwright

Bill Cartwright was a veteran, afflicted with many injuries, when he joined the Chicago Bulls in 1988. Still, it would bring good years to this team and would be key to winning the first three championships, as can be seen in the series. According to Phill Jackson’s book “Eleven Rings”, Jordan called him “Medical Bill” because of his knee problems. Part of the differences between the two players had an explanation: the arrival of Cartwright meant the departure of Charles Oakley, Jordan’s best friend.

But in 1988, Cartwright and Jordan vied for team leadership. The first stated that his partner was a great athlete, but that he did not understand the importance of collective play. Tensions mounted when Michael did not go to a White House meeting, ignoring the recommendations of the rest of the team.

In 1994, Cartwright signed as a free agent for the Seattle Supersonics. Physical problems would prevent him from continuing after that season and he retired at 37 years of age. He then became an assistant to Phil Jackson in the Bulls. Already as part of the coaching staff, he celebrated the title of the 1997-1998 season. In 2002 he took over the Bulls, without much luck. Before long he became a true globetrotter. He was an assistant with the New Jersey Nets and Phoenix Suns, from 2004 to 2012. In 2013 he coached in Japan and in 2014 he was named coach of the Mexican national team, but he failed in his idea of ​​bringing the Bulls’ methodology to the team.

In recent years, he has been known for being director of university initiatives at the University of San Francisco. There he does everything, gives talks, meets with former students, works at the campus fair to raise funds. In late November 2017, she took on one more task: assistant to the men’s basketball team.

Scott Burrell

Scott Burrel, who joined the franchise in late 1997, was more a victim than an enemy of Jordan. According to the director of The Last DanceIn an interview with The Athletic, Jordan told him: “When they see everything that happened in training, in privacy, they will think that I am a horrible person. They should understand why I treated him this way (to Burrrel). He needed that, when they arrived the playoffs, he was stronger and I could trust him. “

Burrell was traded to the New Jersey Nets and played in the NBA with Charlotte Hornets until 2001. He then toured China, the Philippines, and Japan, where he collaborated with some teams such as Osaka Hitachi. He is currently a coach at Southern Connecticut University.

On April 20, in an interview with NBC, Jordan’s former teammate showed that he has no grudge with what happened: “I never would have thought it should be any different. I think it prepared me for tough times and difficult situations during the game. Yes you can handle a practice with the Bulls, you can be in the finals. “

However, Burrel understands that the new generations are not prepared to assimilate Jordan’s methods. “They won’t understand it,” Burrell said of the sports culture seen in the documentary. “They are going to say: ‘Why did you accept? I would have left’, but what does that mean? That you are running away from the challenge. You have to face your challenges and prepare yourself and enjoy the competition of someone who comes to you every day. days, especially when that someone is the best player. “

Tony Kukoc

Tony Kukoc was the object of desire for the entire NBA and Jerry Krause managed to convince him to be part of the Bulls. However, his case is an example of how a career could be marred only by third party issues. Pippen believed that the money he demanded — and didn’t give him — was to pay the Croatian. So he had a small battle with Jordan against the “new”.

This is reflected in the confrontation between Croatia and the United States, at the Olympic Games. Jordan and Pippen wanted to annihilate Kukoc at all costs in that match and they succeeded. It is surprising that they have not traumatized him. The Croatian player says in The Las Dance“I don’t know why they did that if they didn’t even know me.” In 1995, Kukoc was already talking about it: “I know it’s always difficult for the stars of a team to accept someone new, but I didn’t expect them to do so badly.”

After being key to the Bulls’ hat-trick between 1996 and 1998, Kukoc played with several teams and retired in 2006 with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is currently a golf lover, to the point that he won the Croatian Amateur Championship in 2011. In addition, he usually plays with two of his great friends, who are – ironically – Pippen and Jordan. Plus, he’s still connected to the Bulls, as special advisor to owner Jerry Reinsdorf.