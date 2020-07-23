The Last Dance II: Kobe Bryant could be the next protagonist

The success of The Last Dance, the documentary by Michael Jordan, is based on the fact that a team of cameras had full access to the privacy of the player – and the team – during his last season with the Chicago Bulls. Apparently, the same thing happened with Kobe Bryant, which could mean another documentary of that level.

According to the journalist Baxter Homes, from the sports network ESPN, there is enough material to make a sequel to The Last Dance, but with Bryant as the protagonist. “The team had access in the locker room, in training and in all the team’s practice facilities and even on the charter plane,” the employees say in a report published on April 24.

“They had unprecedented access,” says John Black, who headed the Lakers’ public relations department for 27 years. “We certainly allowed them to do as much as we could within what the league would allow, and sometimes with a wink and look away they were allowed even more,” he added.

As will be remembered, Bryant played his last game on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz and scored 60 points. With three minutes to go, the Jazz won by 10 points, but in those 180 seconds Bryant scored 15 points and the Lakers won 101-96.

ESPN said that close sources said that the footage was in the editing stage and that the possibility of a documentary was latent. According to the source, Bryant had seen edited material and provided comments in the months leading up to his death. Those plans are unlikely to have changed, the sources added.

Bryant and daughter Gianna died in a plane crash Sunday January 26. On February 7 they were buried in a private ceremony,