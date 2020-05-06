The Korean National Tax Service to investigate celebrity tax evasion on real estate properties

The Korean National Tax Service shall be investigating celebrities who’re evading taxes utilizing loopholes within the system.

It has been reported that so as to keep away from taxes, celebrities will register their buildings underneath the title of a real estate company they established or discover a loophole within the system by itemizing the property as items to youngsters. This observe has been criticized as public data for constructing homeowners may be simply discovered. Celebrities equivalent to Lee Byung Hun, Kwon Sang Woo, Han Hyo Joo, Kim Tae Hee, and extra haven’t bought buildings in their very own title however underneath companies. By buying real estate as a company, celebrities can cut back acquisition, capital beneficial properties, and rental revenue tax, nor do they pay complete real estate taxes that non-public homeowners pay. Though this conduct just isn’t unlawful, it’s clear that these strategies are using loopholes to keep away from paying taxes.

In accordance to MBC’s ‘PD Observe’, the addresses of the established real estate companies could be listed in areas that aren’t in Seoul so as to obtain extra tax cuts. Lee Byung Hyun bought a constructing price 26 billion KRW (21.2 million USD) in Yeongeungpo, Seoul however purchased the constructing underneath the title of a household company listed in Gyeongido. Kim Tae Hee bought a 13.2 billion KRW (10.7 million USD) constructing in Gangnam, Seoul however her company was listed in Gyeongido as nicely. In Kim Tae Hee’s case, she was ready to save 920 million KRW (750 thousand USD) in taxes due to this technique.

The National Tax Service has launched investigations into 27 of most of these companies, however there are mentioned to be hundreds left to evaluation. An official from the group has acknowledged that this topic just isn’t a blind spot, however somewhat an space that wants to be managed strictly.