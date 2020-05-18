NEWS

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ star Lee Min Ho poses with coffee car gifted by actor Lee Jung Jae

May 18, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Lee Min Ho lately obtained a really particular shock on the set of his present SBS drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch.’ 

On Could 17 KST, the actor took to Instagram to share two images of him standing in entrance of a coffee truck gifted to him by buddy and fellow actor Lee Jung Jae.

The banner throughout the highest of the coffee truck reads, “Lengthy stay Lee Gon, emperor of the Korean Empire,” whereas the poster beside it reads, “All actors and employees, drink a refreshing drink and keep robust! From, actor Lee Jung Jae.”

In the meantime, Lee Gon, in fact, refers to Lee Min Ho’s character within the drama, who finds himself crossing right into a parallel universe.

Try the Instagram put up under!

