The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal told an interesting story

The Kapil Sharma Show: The TV serial The Kapil Sharma show is getting a lot of love from the fans, due to which the show is consistently doing well in the TRP charts. Kapil and his entire team leave no stone unturned to make the celebs on the show laugh. This is the reason that all the celebrities from TV to Bollywood come for promotion in Kapil’s show.

In Kapil’s show, celebs share a lot of fun related to their life besides having fun. In The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shares one such anecdote during the promotion of his film Raman Raghav 2.0, which makes everyone aware. Vicky said, “I had to audition for this role. Anurag sir earlier wanted to hire a person for this role, which is the same in his personal life. He has known me for a long time and he knew that I had no match with this character.

On Kapil’s asking, Vicky told fire that he had kept himself locked in a room for five days to get into the role and feel it. There was no light, no phone, no wifi, nor TV. Vicky said that ‘I had separated myself from everything. I wanted to bring out the horrific form inside me. This character was very different from all the characters I have played so far, I had to work very hard for this because it was the story of a person who I could not understand easily. ‘

Let me tell you that due to the increasing outbreak of Coronavirus, the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show has been stopped. A 21-day lockdown took place in India to prevent the increasing spread of the coronavirus. PM Modi has appealed to the public not to come out of the house, and to maintain social distancing. At present, more than 3000 people have been found infected with a corona in India, while 75 people have lost their lives due to this dangerous virus.