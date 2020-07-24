The iWatch is five years old. Why do we keep saying that to him?

Five years ago, on April 24, 2015, Apple released the iWatch, its first smart watch and the first product in a new category in the Tim Cook era.

But the iWatch had a serious problem: It was not called iWatch. Despite the intense rumors And from user expectations, the first smart watch was called – and is called – Apple Watch. (The watch was introduced in September 2014 and went on sale in April 2015.)

In the last month, some people have asked me about the iWatch, using that term, one that I have accepted as part of my job (just like when people ask me about the iPhone Equis or Equis Ese – although its correct name is the iPhone Ten or Ten That). But unlike those cell phones, which do indeed have an X in their name, Apple’s watch was never called iWatch. Quite simply, many people stuck with that idea, and there is data to show it.

In a highly informal and unscientific poll I did on Twitter, this is what my followers answered about the name of Apple’s smartwatch:

17 percent of respondents associated the Apple smartwatch with the word iWatch. But don’t believe me. Look at the trends in searches for the terms “Apple Watch” and “iWatch” in the last five years:

There are two very clear things about these Google Trends search trends: the first is that it confirms that most users anticipated that the watch would be called iWatch (look at the red line before and during the 2014 presentation). The second is that since then, about 10 percent of Apple’s watch searches have been under the term iWatch, which even takes off at the same time as the term Apple Watch when there are announcements of new editions of the device.

For comparison, these are the trends since 2004 for searches for the words “iPad”, “iTablet” and “iSlate” (these last two were names rumored for the Apple tablet). As you can see, these terms never really competed with Apple’s chosen name:

According to BusinessInsider and CNBC, the reason Apple didn’t use the iWatch name for its smartwatch is because OMG Electronics had registered it in 2012 with the intention of launching a product of that name. OMG launched a fundraising campaign on the Indiegogo platform later that year, according to reports, but failed to reach the goal of raising $ 100,000. I have asked Apple to confirm this information, and I will update this note when it responds to me.

Does this matter?

Does it matter that many people still believe that the Apple Watch is called iWatch? According to Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at market research firm Creative Strategies, “Looking at sales, it doesn’t appear that the name Apple Watch has affected Apple. After all, even when consumers call it iWatch, and many people do. has done with me, they can still find it. “

Of course, it is not the first or the only time that consumers have renamed or otherwise called a product. The Volkswagen Beetle (or Type 1 or Sedan) was known for years in Mexico as Vochito, without affecting its immense popularity, although it was mainly used as a nickname or affective term. In the case of the iWatch, it seems that the people who call it that is because they think that is its name.

According to Interbrand, a renowned consulting company in branding And brand development, Apple is the most valuable brand in the world, followed by Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Coca-Cola. “Being Apple one of the best positioned global brands in the market […] It shouldn’t have cost them much to change the ‘i’ to ‘Apple’, “says Isabel Blasco Ramos, CEO of Interbrand Mexico City.” My theory is that if there is still brand name confusion in some markets, they did it very well. with the ‘i’ “, he says. However, for Blasco, using the star brand – Apple – guarantees the success of the product.

Upon launch, the Apple Watch – now in its fourth generation with the Apple Watch Series 4 It didn’t take long for him to position himself as the category leader. Currently, according to market research firm Counterpoint, one in three smart watches sold in the world is an Apple Watch. According to rumors, Apple could launch the fifth generation clock this fall with better features for measure sleep.

The iPad tablet (2010) was the last product to use the letter “i” at the beginning of the name. After introducing the Apple Watch in 2014, Apple has launched or presented, among others, a digital payment service (Apple Pay, 2014), fully wireless headphones (AirPods, 2016), a smart speaker (HomePod, 2017), a credit card (Apple Card, 2019) and a streaming service (Apple TV Plus, 2019) – many of them with “Apple” in their name and all far from the famous “i”.

“From a perspective of marketing“says Milanesi,” the Apple Watch brand is the right one at a time when Apple bets on consistency in the branding of its products and services. “

Because whatever it is called, Apple seems not to be doing so badly after the first five years of presenting its smart watch.