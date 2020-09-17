The iPhone XR was the best-selling cell phone in the world in 2019: report

James Martin/CNET



The iPhone XR was the most successful phone of all of 2019.

According to data from analytics firm Omdia, reported on February 25 by 9to5Mac, Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XRs in 2019. By comparison, Omdia notes that the next best-selling phones in the same year were the iPhone 11 with 37.3 million shipments. and the Galaxy A10 with 30.3 million. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was the sixth smartphone with the most shipments accumulating 17.6 million, followed by the iPhone 8 with 17.4 million.

Omdia estimates that Apple’s iPhone shipments decreased 4.6 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year due to an increase in the prices of the company’s phones, especially the iPhone 11s. The iPhone XR was released shortly after the iPhone X And thanks to its features and its price (it starts at US $ 599), it is a very good option even compared to the iPhone 11.

This year Apple will repeat a similar strategy by launching another inexpensive phone, which would give users the option of enjoying their cell phones without having to shell out a large amount of money. This phone, which could be called iPhone SE 2It would be the replacement for the small iPhone SE launched in March 2016.

According to rumors, this new iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9) will be presented in the first quarter of the year as the company is expected to hold an event on March 31.

