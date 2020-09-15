The iPhone SE 2 is already in the final phase of production: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



He iPhone SE 2, a low-priced phone due to launch this year, is already in its final phase of production as its announcement date approaches, according to a new report from DigiTimes.

The site with sources in the production chain says that the phone, also known as iPhone 9, is in the verification phase at a factory in China. The phase in which the cell phone is, says the report, is one of the previous processes before it reaches the market.

The iPhone SE 2 is a phone similar to the iPhone SE, a cell phone launched in 2016 and that distinguished itself as a 4-inch model in a world plagued by phones between 5 and 7 inches. The new Apple phone is also called the iPhone 9 for an alleged similarity in design and functions that it would have with the iPhone 8 launched in 2017.

The iPhone SE 2 is supposed to feature a 4.7-inch LCD screen, front home button with integrated Touch ID; double camera on the back and possibly the A12 processor, which was used by the iPhone XS. This phone would hit the market with a price that would oscillate in the US $ 400, an interesting price considering that the phones in the block cost from US $ 700 and easily exceed US $ 1,000.

The first reports of the iPhone SE 2 predicted an Apple event in late March to announce the new cell phone. However, after the emergence of the coronavirus the rumored event could be in doubt. Foxconn, one of Apple’s major manufacturers, is working at 50 percent capacity, possibly affecting the availability of the iPhone SE 2.

Apple does not comment on reports.

