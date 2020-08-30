The iPhone of the future would have Face ID hidden on the screen

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple is working on the possibility of placing facial recognition sensors under the screen, avoiding the need to place the eyebrow or notch at the top of the screen.

Apple obtained a patent, discovered by the trusted site Patently Apple, that mentions the placement of sensors for Face ID, the iPhone’s facial recognition since 2017, under the screen. The patent description explicitly mentions this technology applied for the iPhone and also for other products.

Apple appears to be working on an iPhone that offers fingerprint reader biometrics and facial recognition – all of this under the screen. The idea, based on patents, is to offer an iPhone with Touch ID and Face ID without affecting the size of the screen. Currently, for an iPhone to have Face ID, it is necessary to place the criticized eyebrow at the top of the screen, and fingerprint readers are still not very secure.

The iPhone with Face ID and Touch ID on the screen would still be a year or two away, but Apple, from patents published to date, appears to be working non-stop on the project. For now, no iPhone offers Face ID and Touch ID at the same time.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

The most immediate iPhone would be expected for September and informally known as iPhone 12. This phone will keep the eyebrow – in size and shape – that Apple has been using since the iPhone X three years ago.



Playing:

Watch this:

The iPhone 12 and augmented reality glasses would arrive …

4:07

