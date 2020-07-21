The iPhone 12 would be delayed until October, November or December

The rumors about the possible delay of the iPhone 12 – and all its versions – heated up a lot these days.

For weeks there has been talk of a possible delay in the production date of the iPhone 12. Now the prestigious newspaper The Wall Street Journal he sits on this choir and says that the production of Apple’s flagship phone to 2020 will be delayed for at least a month due to coronavirus pandemic.



Something important that the Journal is that this year we will see four iPhone models, a rumor that has gained momentum recently. The phones will have three sizes, 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches and the four versions will have an OLED screen, leaving behind the LCD screens of recent models such as the iPhone SE, iPhonoe XR and iPhone 11. The newspaper also says that some of these models they will have 5G.

Of course, if production is delayed, it is highly likely that the release date of the iPhone 12 will be delayed.

A new report from investment firm Wedbush, cited by 9to5Mac, suggests that the iPhone 12 would launch between October and the first days of December. This rumor adds to many that indicate that we will hardly see a new iPhone on the market in September, as tradition dictates.

Also, Wedbush analysts believe that, in addition to the delay, the iPhone 12 with the best 5G connectivity will not reach everyone, but only the United States.

On other iPhone 12-related topics, a report this week says Apple plan to place the fingerprint reader on the 2020 flagship iPhone screen, something that Samsung’s premium phones have long offered.

According to the Economic Daily News, at least one of the four anticipated models of the iPhone 12 will have an ultrasonic fingerprint reader on the screen. That model would be the most premium Of the four.

This rumor is both recurring and unworkable, because Apple has heavily bet on facial recognition as the way to unlock its phones and other features, such as Apple Pay. We believe that the ultrasonic fingerprint reader this is a feature that will not reach the Apple phone, despite so much gossip. But we will find out in the fall.

Moving on to the Macs, this week the Bloomberg news agency said that Apple develops three different processors for their computers, in a project known internally as Kalamata.

According to the report, the company’s engineers are currently working on a chip for the Mac based on the A14 processor, which would allegedly be used by Apple’s next phone. According to Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to launch at least one Mac with this processor sometime in 2021, but the idea is for all future Macs to use a processor made by the Cupertino firm.

Apple creates its own chips for the iPhone and iPad, a strategy that has paid off and is now seeking to emulate with other product categories in order to guarantee a smooth integration between software and hardware, which is one of Apple’s greatest advantages over to your competition.

And to finish a bit of good news.

Deidre O’Braian, Apple’s vice president of retail and personal sales, told her employees in a video call this week that the company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation, but that plan to reopen many more stores in May, according to Bloomberg. O’Brien did not specify which stores will open or where, but said that when stores begin to reopen, Apple will take into account local conditions and recommendations for containing the pandemic, which seems to indicate that there is already a light at the end of the tunnel. .

