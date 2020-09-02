The iPhone 12 would be announced in September: report

Concept / TeknoBurada



He iPhone 12 Yes, you will be able to find out in September, according to analysts.

A group of analysts from the financial firm Wedbush assure that the production chain in China managed to overcome the setbacks caused by the coronavirus and recovered its production capacity, so the iPhone will not have setbacks and will be announced during the usual time, in September .

The Wedbush analysts’ statement is quoted by 9to5Mac, a trusted and specialized site on Apple issues.



Playing:

Watch this:

An iPhone 12 model would be cheaper

3:58



Analysts reinforce the belief that the iPhone 12, in none of its four purported models, will have EarPods wired headphones, helping to increase demand for the already successful AirPods. Likewise, analysts say that the version of the iPhone 12 with 5G and mmWave technology will only arrive in the United States; the rest of the world will receive the Sub-6Ghz model.

Apple has not commented on the iPhone 12, but multiple reports predicted an inevitable delay to launch iPhone 12. According to reports, Apple engineers were unable to travel from the United States to China to perform quality tests, among others, on some iPhone 12 prototypes. The travel ban, as well as remote jobs that kept employees of Apple outside its secret laboratories and offices in Apple Park, would have affected the development of cell phones.

The best forecasts suggested a launch in October, but there were some more pessimistic who placed the presentation event even until November and an availability for December. If what Wedbush said comes true, the iPhone 12 could be announced in the second week of September.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.