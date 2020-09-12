The iPhone 12 will have ToF in the rear camera: report

Alexander Bazilewskiy / Behance.net / ConceptsiPhone



Apple will place the ToF technology (Time of Flight or Time of Flight, in Spanish) in the iPhone 12, a phone that will launch this year, according to a report from Fast Company.

The technology will allow the augmented reality functions to be much better, as well as the photos that this cell phone can take, says Fast Company.

Lumentum, the Californian company that produces the 3D system for Face ID, will be in charge of producing the sensor for the rear camera, the report says. The company did not comment to Fast Company and said it did not disclose details about unannounced products.

ToF technology is nothing new. Different manufacturers already use this technology in their phones to help their cameras in taking deep pictures.

It has long been rumored that Apple would put ToF technology on the iPhone, but so far it hasn’t. Fast Company says the prototype iPhone 12 undergoing testing has the technology, but Apple may remove it before launching the phone.

Apple does not comment on the reports.

The iPhone 12 is a phone that is expected to come out in the fall of this year, if the coronavirus it does not continue to spread and affect all industries. The phone would feature a new design, better cameras, more processing and battery life, and 5G connectivity.

