The iPhone 12 will have improved autofocus: analyst

Apple has new plans for its iPhone cameras.

According to a new report from reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has added Semco and Sunny Optical to its list of lens vendors. The analyst believes that these companies will offer Apple higher quality components with better performance.

Kuo says Semco has already provided the company with components for the future iPhone 12, which would replace the current spring-based autofocus system in its cellphones with a more current and better performing one.

For the 2022 iPhones, Kuo believes Apple will feature periscope telephoto lenses made by Semco. This telephoto lens system is currently used by some Huawei cell phones such as P40 Pro.

In the iPhone of 2021 there would be changes in the lenses according to Kuo, since Largan and Genius, current Apple suppliers in that matter, would be replaced by Semco and the Chinese, Sunny Optical.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed about the new iPhone, but it is rumored that the iPhone 12 Pro will arrive in two versions, one with a 6.1-inch screen and the other with a 6.7-inch screen, both with OLED panels. The two phones could have a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, improved cameras, and 6GB of RAM.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

