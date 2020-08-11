The iPhone 12 will have a notch, according to a leak

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



IPhone 12 it might not say goodbye to the eyebrow or notch on your screen.

Some supposed real images of the cell phone screen before its assembly shared by a Weibo user and reported by the trustworthy British site, Tom’s Guide, show that the iPhone 12 will have a notch the same size as the iPhone 11. The The images also show that the edges are slightly thinner than those of the current cell phone, which makes the notch appear even larger.

According to rumors, the iPhone 12 will be the model with the smallest screen, specifically with 5.4 inches. The iPhone 12 Pro will arrive in two versions, one with a 6.1-inch screen and the other with a 6.7-inch screen and both would have OLED screens.

Pro models are expected to also have ProMotion display with 120Hz update, improved cameras and according to recent rumors, 6GB of RAM. By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro released in 2019 have 4GB of RAM.

Some reports also suggest that the iPhone 12 will be the first Apple product that does not include a wall charger or headphones in the box.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

