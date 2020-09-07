The iPhone 12 will have a 6.7-inch version: Ming-Chi Kuo

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will launch a iPhone 12 At 6.7 inches in size, it is the company’s largest display phone to date.

The size of this phone was revealed by trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. MacRumors, a site specialized in Apple topics, echoes the information of Kuo, who normally reveals this information to investors. The analyst also spoke of the existence of a stabilization system sensor-shift.

According to Kuo, the new image stabilization system will be applied at the sensor level instead of applying stabilization to each lens. This means that the camera in the iPhone 12, if it is still with three cameras as in the iPhone 11 Pro, will have stabilization in all three lenses, unlike the iPhone 11 Pro which left the wide angle lens without stabilization.

Likewise, Kuo predicts that Apple is already working on a periscope camera, but is not yet ready to implement it, and the first iPhone with this technology would arrive no earlier than 2022. A periscope camera would help take photos from long distances, with an optical zoom of between 5x or 10x. IPhone 11 Pro offers 2x optical zoom.

The 6.7-inch screen is one of the most talked about features for at least one of the three phones that Apple is preparing for the fall. The iPhone 12 with this dimension would be the successor to the iPhone 11 Pro Max that has a 6.5-inch screen. With the slight increase, the iPhone 12 could be a bit taller, although if Apple manages to decrease the thickness of the bezels and the TrueDepth eyebrow, the phone may not be a very different size than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12, at least a family of three, would be announced in the fall, probably between September and October. These phones will have 5G connectivity, a different design from the recycled iPhone X, 3D functions in the rear camera, better performance and news at the software level.

Apple does not comment on rumors or reports.

iPhone 12: Will Apple’s next cell phone be like this in 2020? [fotos] To see photos

