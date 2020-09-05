The iPhone 12 Pro will have a LiDAR sensor like the iPad Pro: report

Concept Creator



There is still a lot to know about the new Apple phones, but leaks and rumors around these are the order of the day.

According to a conceptual image of the future cell phone published by the Instagram account Concepts iPhone and reported by 9to5Mac, on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro there would be three lenses along with a fourth that would not be a camera, but a LiDAR sensor. The LED flash would be placed in the center of the camera module, a very different arrangement from the iPhone 11.

If what the concept shows is true, this would be the first iPhone and the second device of the company to have a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner. after iPad Pro 2020.

The LiDAR scanner uses the bounce of light to better measure and calculate the space and volume of objects that are between 30 centimeters and 5 meters away. Its utility is basically to improve the experience of augmented reality with compatible applications.

In addition to this latest rumor, the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be the cell phone in which Apple integrates 5G connectivity for the first time. Notable improvements in camera, battery and performance are also expected over current models.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

