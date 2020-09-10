The iPhone 12 Pro will be the only one with a ToF sensor: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



He iPhone 12 Pro will be the only one of Apple’s new phones to include a Time of Flight (ToF) or Time of Flight sensor, according to iOS 14 code discovered by 9to5Mac.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which would replace the current ones iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will use ToF to improve augmented reality functions and take better images with the rear camera, especially in portrait mode.

9to5Mac says that it has only been able to confirm that the ToF sensor will be used as a plug-in for the Measurement app and make more accurate calculations. Other manufacturers use the ToF sensor to enhance photos with portrait mode to determine which object is closer and which object is further away. The ToF sensor, by means of infrared rays, can make distance calculations.

The 9to5Mac report coincides with most of the rumors that predict the existence of this sensor in the iPhone 12, as the phone that Apple plans to launch in September or October of this year is known, if the crisis of the coronavirus allows it. The trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the voices that has repeated the presence of this sensor the most.

The iPhone 12 is a widely anticipated phone. It is expected to be the cell phone in which Apple finally integrates 5G connectivity, in addition to launching a new design with some influence from the iPad Pro and iPhone 4. The camera, battery and processing would also be improved.

Apple does not comment on the reports.

