The iPhone 12 are seen and Apple will not put chargers in their boxes

He iPhone 12 and its three size variants were seen this week through supposed dummy units of the three cell phone sizes that Apple would be preparing for the four devices it would launch in the fall. In general they resemble the iPhone 11, although they differ in some details.



This is what the iPhone 12 of 2020 will look like

The most interesting thing we see in the iUpdate leak on YouTube is how the design of the sides that are now flat, like the iPhone 4 or the iPhone 5, becomes a reality. Although at first glance the phones seem identical, the curves change a bit.

Also the sizes are slightly different, and I make it clear, so that you do not get confused:

iPhone 12: 5.4 inches

iPhone 12 Max: 6.1 inches

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1 inches

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7 inches

Now we have to wait for the autumn event, that if things continue as they are, it will be – again – virtual.

Goodbye to the iPhone charger in the box

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo assured that Apple will stop including the iPhone charger in the box, and there were already rumors that it would not include the headphones either.

Although Apple plans to say it does it for the environment and aims to reduce the size of its box and the components in it, the truth is that the iPhone would cost the same and the idea of ​​eliminating the charger and headphones would be to be able to afford the price of 5G technology included in the cell phone without asking for more money for it, according to reports.

To give you an idea, the 18-watt charger of the iPhone 11 Pro is worth US $ 29 and the traditional EarPods are worth another US $ 29, so if you have to buy these accessories, remember the price that you will have to add to the cell phone.

AirPods 3 in 2021

And Mr. Kuo has more rumors for us this week, since according to him the AirPods 3 not coming this year but the one who comes. The design is expected to be similar to the AirPods Pro, although it is unclear if they would have noise cancellation or some water resistance.

I would bet they are not going to have very special features because Apple will continue to sell the AirPods Pro for many years. Recall that the AirPods 1 were launched in 2016 and did not receive a certain update until 2019, and it is not that Apple has changed anything important to them.

A GlassOS concept

And finally, take a look at this concept of what the notifications of future Apple smart glasses would look like.

Although these are still a rumor, dreaming costs nothing and developer Jordan Singer imagined what an operating system called GlassOS would look like, and for this he was inspired by WatchOS 7 and iOS 14.

Will Apple’s glasses ever come true or will they remain in rumors? Hopefully if they go on sale they will not suffer like Google Glass.