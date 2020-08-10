The iPhone 12 and the new iPad will be delayed until October, according to leaker

Ben Geskin / Twitter



Apple could delay the launch of the iPhone 12 until October.

The company would not have its new devices ready as usual in September, reputed leaker Jon Prosser said on July 30 on his Twitter account. This information coincides with previous reports that also ensure that Apple will announce the new devices in October.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be, along with its 5.4-inch sibling, the most economical model in the series. These two phones are expected to have 4GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, OLED screen, A14 processor, and 5G connectivity. Its price would start at US $ 649.

The 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro would have an OLED screen, 6GB of RAM. LiDAR sensor in the rear camera and its prices would start at US $ 999.

Regarding the new iPad, Apple is expected to launch a low-cost model at some point of the second half of this year, perhaps at the same time as the launch of the new cell phones. An iPad mini up to 9 inches is also expected to arrive in early 2021.

Apple has not commented on rumors or leaks.

