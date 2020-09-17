The Invisible Man: Elisabeth Moss shines in this harrowing thriller

Universal Pictures



Let’s start by clarifying that when a few days ago entrevisté a Leigh Whannell, director and scriptwriter of this , I did not tell him that my love of horror films has come from the appearance of the term “elevated horror” or high terror that the filmmaker does not necessarily approve.

For him, terror is terror. Titles like Get Out, A Quiet Place, Us The Midsummer (all part of this heightened horror movement) have turned the horror genre into a critically-approved mass phenomenon and have made people like me go to see these kinds of movies without fear (maybe just with a little bit).

Whannell wants it or not, the it is definitely one more entry in the prestigious category of high horror. His contemporary take on the story of one of Universal’s classic monsters, the invisible man, had me on edge for its two-hour run. And fear was not so much caused by the usual resources of this type of film: the scares at moments that have been directed to cause the viewer to jump or scream. Terror caused it to me The Invisible Man thinking about the desperate situation in which its protagonist, Cecilia, was masterfully played by Elisabeth Moss.

As the film begins, we see how Cecilia escapes the clutches, almost literally, of her husband: Adrian Griffin (the bland Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a scientist and world expert in optics. That first sequence of the film, in which we see Cecilia executing a perfectly planned escape from the transparent-walled mansion where she lives with Adrian, puts the viewer in the kind of tension and anguish that this title manages to maintain for the rest of its footage. .

Cecilia, who after escaping ends up staying at the house of her friend James (Aldis Hodge) and his daughter (Storm Reid), presents us with all the problems of a woman who has been mistreated and harassed by her husband. She is afraid to leave the house, she is terrified at the idea that Adrian may find her, she has problems sleeping and self-esteem. When two weeks later she is informed that her husband has died, she does not quite believe it. And it does well.

The Invisible Man, especially in his first half hour, he plays with Cecilia and the spectators. Both she and the public are aware that Adrian could still be alive, and we think we sense his presence on the screen. But nothing is completely confirmed at first, beyond shots of her framed between the frames of a door and that seem to indicate that someone is spying on her from that position. Cecilia thinks she is going crazy and Whannell uses all his arsenal as a filmmaker to tell us this story of a woman who is being gaslit and whose story is incredibly hard to believe.

One of Whannell’s masterful decisions in adapting this classic has been to rely at all times on the character of Cecilia. The movie is told from the perspective of this victim. We hardly see her husband, we hardly know his face. The invisible man is actually invisible in many ways, or secondary, in this new adaptation.

Whannell is challenged to fill the screen on occasion with Cecilia and that invisible presence. With an actress less than Moss they would have been difficult sequences to direct, but the veteran of Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale once again shows his great interpretive stature. The camera often rests on the actress’s face, practically devoid of all makeup, almost haggard. Moss knows exactly how to put aside all his Hollywood star divinity and look like a perfectly normal woman living one of the worst moments of her life. One thing is clear The invisible man it would be a worse movie if it hadn’t had Moss.

Leigh, que I defined this film as a thriller with elements of horror and science fiction, makes use of the narrative resources typical of the horror genre. But he is also aware of what is the formula necessary to build a thriller solid. The movie even includes a rainy chase sequence worthy of a good action title. And the ending contains enough narrative twists to not be entirely predictable. If, like me, you are not exactly a fan of the horror genre, you have many reasons to appreciate this The Invisible Man for its other cinematographic merits.

