The Internet Archive offers millions of free books

In the middle of the COVID-19 crisisThe Internet Archive announced the creation of the National Emergency Library which will eliminate waiting lists so that users can immediately access its library of 1.4 million books.

“Due to our national emergency, the library system is helping those who are forced to learn at home,” said Brewster Kahle, digital librarian for the Internet Archive. “This was our dream for the Internet to come to life: the library available to everyone.”

With this effort, the Internet Archive wants to ensure that affected students have access to the materials they need to complete their studies, and they also want to help all those who cannot physically go to local libraries because of the quarantine so that ” may they continue to read during this time of crisis, keeping themselves and others safe. “

This means that from March 24 to June 30, 2020 – or the duration of the US national emergency due to the coronavirus – students and the general public will be able to access the books of the National Library Emergency without having to join a waiting list.

This digital library brings together books from educational institutions such as Phillips Academy Andover, Marygrove College, Trent University, and millions of other titles that were donated by other libraries. It is worth mentioning that the books available within the National Emergency Library are those that can hardly be found in digital format in other applications. “That is where our collection fits in: we offer digital access to books, many of which are not available to the public while our schools and libraries are closed,” the press release read.

Although the vast majority of the books available within the National Emergency Library are in English, there are also titles in Spanish, Chinese, French, German, and many more languages.

Several publishers, such as Planeta and Anagrama, have offered free titles within their websites, while Project Gutenberg is a kind of online library with more than 60,000 free books.

