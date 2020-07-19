The influential Cuban reggaeton player El Dany dies

Although he did not have the enormous fame that many of his truly international colleagues have achieved, he managed to transcend the borders of his country and sound in territories other than his own, as proved by the fact that he was nominated for the Billboard Latin Music Award as part of the DpuntoD duo.

That is why the representatives of the urban genre now regret the death of El Dany, a Cuban reggaeton player and ‘trapero’ who just died at the age of 31 in the city of Havana due to a heart attack, as has been released to through social networks.

Daniel Muñoz Borrego (his real name) studied medicine before joining Roberto Hidalgo Puentes, alias Yomil, to give life to DpuntoD, a group that was active until 2011 but rejoined in 2015 under the new name of Yomil. and El Dany, this time adopting the “traptón” school, which supposedly combines fast-paced reggaetón with the more lilting trap.

In reality, the Yomil and El Dany combo was extremely popular on the island, which has sparked heartfelt signs of sadness on the part of various artists from the same country, who have recognized how difficult it was to impose this school due to the official rejection they received .

The album “Sobredosis”, which was the second in the duo’s career, reached first place in the sales of Google Play in the Top Latin Music Albums during 2016, and its best-known song, “Tengo”, was located in position eight of the World Top of Albums of the same application.

Local critics have also highlighted that the duo did not limit itself to adopting foreign influences, but instead introduced elements of the Cuban musical endeavor into their creations. Dany leaves two children.