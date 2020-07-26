The IFA fair in Berlin is canceled; alternatives are studied

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The pandemic of COVID-19 It continues to affect major events of local and global relevance, and this time it was the turn of the IFA fair in Berlin, which is held every year between August and September, and where we usually get to know smart home devices, watches and even cell phones.

As explained by the organization of the event via Twitter, the decision was based on the Berlin government blocking events with more than 5,000 participants until October 24, 2020.

#IFA20: Set for an innovative concept designed for unprecedented times. IFA Berlin is set to go ahead in 2020, but with an innovative new concept, following the decision by the Berlin government to ban all events with more than 5,000 participants until 24 October 2020.

1/6 pic.twitter.com/MLDvamLXzf – IFA Berlin (@IFA_Berlin) April 21, 2020

In this Twitter thread, the organization of the event made up of IFA, GFU and Messe Berlin said that they had been studying “alternative concepts” for weeks to carry out the event, although at the moment it has not been fully explained what the new modality would be that will allow The IFA comply with its functionality before the industry and the public.

And it is that unlike CES in Las Vegas or the World Congress on Mobile Devices in Barcelona, ​​IFA is open to the public, and Berliners have a tradition of attending and winning gifts from participating companies while learning about the latest technologies.

The first major technology fair canceled this year was the Barcelona Mobile Device Congress, as the CES in Las Vegas was able to be held normally in January. Since then a series of events have had to be canceled in all industries.

In March, we reported that Silicon Valley was paralyzed: Google I / O, Facebook F8, the GDC and E3 video game developer congress have been some of the events canceled, while some have been held virtually and Apple maintains that its developer conference WWDC will be conducted entirely over the Internet.

Follow our special on coronavirus

for more canceled events and the latest information on the virus, Silicon Valley and technology companies around the world.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos