The ideal toy for this Christmas of 2020 could be a killer hornet

We are not even in the middle of the year yet, but we already have the relay of Baby Yoda: a toy of the assassin hornet, something very consistent for this improbable 2020.

Japanese company Kaiyodo, renowned for making anime characters as well as pop culture monsters – such as King Kong and Godzilla– On June 9, he presented a figure that recreates the Mandarinian Vespa, better and more sadly known in the West as a “killer hornet”.

The brand that represents the insect is Revoltech RevoGeo, a division of Kaiyodo, which refers to the joint system (Revolver Technology and Revolver Joint) that allow its figures to have movements, poses and stability, as we can see in the following video .

This insect rose to fame in May, after an article in the New York Times that announced his dangerous arrival in the United States.

It is a kind of hornet, with an orange head and abdomen with black stripes, according to the newspaper. These animals have powerful jaws, the stinger goes through protective suits and a queen of this species can grow up to 5 centimeters. It is estimated that, in Japan, it kills up to 50 people a year.

The scale reproduction of the bug is really impressive, as can be seen in the images that were published on Kaiyodo’s official Twitter account:

Precisely the stinger that comes out of the abdomen is one of the most tender and crazy things that we can see in the video of the Japanese company.

For now, it is only known that the piece will go on sale in Japan on August 9. Maybe later, like real insects, it will reach the United States and the world.