The Huawei Watch GT 2e, ally of the Huawei P40, leaks in images

WinFuture



The smart watch Huawei Watch GT 2e was leaked in images from the trusted German site WinFuture.

The images show a watch very similar to the Watch GT currently in stores. WinFuture was also able to get and published information on the specifications of this watch that the site says will be announced in just over a week alongside the Huawei P40.

According to WinFuture, the GT 2e will have a 1.39-inch round screen of the AMOLED type and a resolution of 454×454. The processor will be a HiSilicon Hi1132 accompanied by an ARM Cortex-M3 and a battery (455mAh) that will last up to 14 hours on a single charge, the same as the Watch GT launched last year.

The 2e will feature Bluetooth 5.1 and 4GB internal storage, the report says. Also, the price of the new watch would be around 200 euros. Huawei will launch a new version of the GT 2e in a green hue, says WinFuture. The watch will weigh 25 grams and can be used with Android and iOS.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e would be launched, if the information from WinFuture is correct, on March 26 at a virtual event held by the Chinese firm. Huawei had announced an event in Paris, France, but in the face of fears of the coronavirus the company will make the announcements through a streaming.