The Huawei P50 will innovate with a liquid lens for photography: patent

Angela Lang / CNET



Huawei continues to think of ways to innovate in one of the areas that has pushed them to the top: photography.

The Chinese firm obtained a patent that describes the use of a liquid lens in the camera of a smartphone, according to the specialized site Huawei Central. Using a liquid lens (liquid lens, in English) would help in different aspects, from reducing the space occupied by the camera, to improving depth detection.

Liquid lenses are a known technology, but used for now only in the industrial field. Liquid lenses use an electro-wetting process (electrowetting) by means of water and oil. The lens is sealed with these liquids and can change format quickly depending on the photograph.

These types of lenses are not yet integrated into smartphones, but Huawei wants to be the pioneer. Liquid lenses promise rapid depth detection and eliminate the need for a Time of Flight sensor (Time of flight, or ToF, in English), a sensor that, if used, takes up space. Liquid lenses are also smaller than a conventional one, so wearing them promises space savings that can be allocated to other components like a larger battery.

Huawei Central believes that this technology could debut on the P50, a phone not yet confirmed but that would be released sometime in the first quarter of 2021. However, the report says, this technology could also make its debut on the Huawei Mate 40, a phone that could be announced before the end of this year. Huawei has not commented on the use of this technology, nor on the launch of its next products.

Huawei has bet heavily on its cameras to boost the sale of its phones. The firm has an alliance with the German company Leica to use its technology in the cameras of high-end phones. Huawei has also stood out for the potential of its cameras in its flagships; DxoMark, specialists in photography, classify the Huawei P40 Pro as the phone with the best mobile camera.