The Huawei P40 Pro Premium is filtered revealing its specifications

It seems that the older brother of the future Huawei P40 family will have some impressive features.

The Huawei P40 Pro Premium has been seen in a South Korean retailer’s online store, according to a March 13 report from Gizmochina. According to this leak, Huawei’s new high-end phone is expected to arrive with an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3160×1440 pixels.

In addition, the cell phone would be run by a Kirin 990 5G processor accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, all powered by a 5,000 mAh battery like the one in the Galaxy S20 UItra, with fast charging of 27W.

The cell phone would have five rear cameras with sensors of 52, 40, 8 megapixels, a fourth ToF sensor and a fifth periscope sensor with 10x magnification.

At the moment, we do not know the price of this cell phone, but presumably it will be the most expensive of the three that the company will present on March 26 at an event via streaming.

Huawei had planned to present these phones at an event in Paris, but this had to be canceled Due to the coronavirus crisis, the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of nearly 5,000 people around the world.

