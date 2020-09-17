The Huawei P40 Lite makes its official debut: features, design and price

Érika García / CNET



The little brother of the P40 Lite family has advanced in its presentation to its older brothers, which is expected will be presented next March 26 in Paris.

Huawei officially announced on February 26 this new mid-range phone that arrives with more modest specifications than those expected for the P40 and P40 Pro and with a clear bet for a younger audience. as it has done previously with phones like the P30 Lite.

Features: Huawei P40 Lite

Screen: 6.4 inches Full HD +

Processor: Kirin 810

Storage: 128GB, expandable microSD

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Main camera: 48 megapixels + 8 megapixels (wide angle) + 2 megapixels (depth sensor) + macro

Front camera: 24 megapixels

Battery: 4,200mAh with fast charge. No wireless charging or reverse charging

Connectivity: 4G / LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC

Water resistance: No

Fingerprint reader: Yes, on the side

Headphone jack: Yes, traditional 3.5mm

The P40 Lite is an affordable phone, since its starting price starts at 299 euros, so its construction materials will not be the best on the market or the same as expected in the P40 and P40 Pro. Still, the The phone looks great to the naked eye because its body is covered with 3D glass, with rounded edges and corners and its screen is practically free of bezels.

This screen measures 6.4 inches and supports a Full HD + resolution. Since it is a modest mid-range, it does not have a fingerprint sensor under the screen, but it is located on the right side of the phone to free the back, in which we only see its four cameras. These cameras consist of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a third 2-megapixel sensor for depth and a fourth to perform macros.

The front camera is located under the perforated screen and according to Huawei, allows you to do what they call a Super Night Selfie. It is a system based on artificial intelligence that allows taking selfies well lit, regardless of the light condition.

Regarding power, this phone comes with a Kirin 810 processor and two versions of 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All this power is powered by a 4,200mAh battery with a fast charging system. Like its predecessor, the phone does not have water resistance, but it does have a traditional headphone jack.

Regarding the operating system, the phone will hit the market with Android 10. but as happened with the Mate 30 Pro, it will do so without Google services or the possibility of officially installing them due to the blockade that the United States government has applied to Huawei.

Price and availability

The P40 Lite will go on sale in three colors: Midnight Black, Sakura Pink y Crush Green at a starting price of 299 euros for the 6GB + 128GB version. In Spain it will be available from March 2 to order in advance and shipments will begin on March 16. Huawei says that users who pre-order the phone through its official physical stores will receive free wireless headphones, Freebuds 3.

As we can see, the Huawei P40 Lite is an interesting phone at a fairly affordable price, but the lack of Google services is a condition that can change the experience of using the phone. as we saw in our review of the Mate 30, so it must be taken into account before purchasing it.

