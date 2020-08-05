The Huawei P40 arrives in Spain and Mexico: This is its price and date of sale

Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / AFP via Getty Images



The Huawei P40 are already here and if you want to have them, even if it is without the official support of Google services, we will tell you when they go on sale and their price in Spain and Mexico.

The new phones were announced on Thursday, March 26 at a digital event due to health measures by the COVID-19 They have imposed countries in various parts of the world, including France, where Huawei hoped to hold the presentation event of its new insignia.

Huawei has previously held its events somewhere in Europe or Asia due to the great interest in those regions for its products. At the same time, it has left the United States in the background due to friction with the country’s government. Currently, Huawei has a blockade imposed by the Donald Trump government that prevents it from doing business with crucial firms, such as Google.

Huawei



Given the difficulties, Huawei has chosen not to sell its products in the United States and instead has opted for other regions such as Spain and Mexico. That is why the brand new cell phones already have a price and a sale date in these regions:

Huawei P40 in Spain

Huawei will bring to Spain its three models of the P40 series. The Huawei P40 with the configuration of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost 799 euros.

El Huawei P40 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be priced at 999 euros. The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will be available from April 7.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, will cost 1,399 euros and will go on sale in June 2020.

Huawei P40 in Mexico

A representative from Huawei Mexico said that for now they do not have the price and launch information for the P40 series in Mexico. We will update this article as soon as we have a response.