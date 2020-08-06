The Huawei Mate 40 could have a fingerprint sensor on the entire screen

Onleaks



The family Galaxy Note 20 It is just around the corner, and Huawei, which is currently the largest cell phone seller in the world, has decided to announce that it is preparing a technology for cell phones that will allow you to unlock the screen with your fingerprint without having to hit a single place. .

Follow our Live blog: Galaxy Note 20, this Wednesday

In an email sent to the CNET newsroom, Huawei assured that it has applied for a patent that would allow their cell phones to be unlocked by pressing your fingerprint anywhere on the screen. Keep in mind that applying for a patent does not mean that the technology will materialize.

“This innovation contains multiple sensors on the phone, making fingerprint recognition possible across the entire screen,” the company explained.

This new feature would allow users to create verification with their fingerprint on individual icons, as an extra layer of security. Thus, you could decide that the phone be unlocked when you press your fingerprint on the App Gallery icon, which makes it more difficult for other people to try to unlock it in any way.

Users would also have the ability to activate sensors in a chosen area on the screen and deactivate the rest to decrease battery consumption. Although Huawei does not refer to Huawei Mate 40 In its statement, the company ensures that “this will be the next essential feature for smartphones when biometric security is concerned.”

Huawei presents the Mate series phones – direct competition from the Galaxy Note 20 – between September and October, in a global event that usually takes place in Germany. Currently few rumors mention this feature on this cell phone.

We have consulted the company when the application for this patent could be granted, in order to understand if this screen with a fingerprint sensor on the entire screen would reach the next Mate family phone.

The Huawei Mate 40 family in leaked images [fotos] To see photos