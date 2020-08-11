The Huawei FreeBuds 3i with noise cancellation are here

Huawei



Huawei launched its new Huawei FreeBuds 3i headphones in May, which are very different from the FreeBuds 3 in shape and appearance, but also because they include active noise cancellation and a very attractive price, as well as some new features to better compete with rivals such as Galaxy Buds Plus and even the AirPods Pro.

In particular, these headphones offer a three-microphone system to improve audio quality, and have capacitive sensors in both headphones, which allows you to control the music and activate noise cancellation through themselves, without having to have to go to the cell phone for nothing.

The company launched the 3i FreeBuds on its website on May 6. The company explains that the headphones have noise cancellation to better listen to your music without interruptions, but also noise cancellation during calls.

If you are wondering about their battery, this is possibly where they stand out the least, since the company indicates that they can last 3.5 hours with music playback, although their box adds 14.5 hours – even so, it is less than the Galaxy Buds Plus and the AirPods Pro that offer more than 20 hours.

As a point of comparison, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 gave us about 20 hours of music playback, but they are also slightly more expensive, costing US $ 199.

Unboxing the Huawei FreeBuds 3i hearing aids [fotos] To see photos

Important Features Huawei FreeBuds 3i

Active noise cancellation.

Noise cancellation during calls.

1 hour 100 percent charge time.

37mAh battery per earphone.

410mAh charging box – no wireless charging.

Battery life of 3.5 hours of music playback, 2.5 hours on call.

Up to 14.5 hours of battery life with the charging box.

Bluetooth 5.0.

Charging via USB Type C.

Includes pads of different sizes.

Price and availability

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i stand out not only for their noise cancellation, but also for their price, of around US $ 111, 2,699 pesos in Mexico and from 80 euros in Spain.