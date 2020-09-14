The house of flowers travels to 1979 in the first teaser of the final season

Netflix



Mexico City, 1979. This is the date on which the first trailer is developed teaser from the third season of The house of flowers, showing a young Virginia de la Mora when she founded the florist. The trailer also confirms that season 3 will be the conclusion of Netflix’s Mexican series and that it will hit screens in 2020.

He teaser explores the youth of Virginia de la Mora, her husband Ernesto and their friend Salomon Cohen in flashbacks. This indicates that new faces will join the cast, such as that of the singer and actress Ximena Sariñana. The scenes set today are not new, but taken from the previous two seasons.

The third season of The house of flowers It will be released in 2020 on Netflix, but it does not yet have an official release date.

Netflix’s Latin stars [fotos] To see photos