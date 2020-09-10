The house of flowers 3 already has a premiere date on Netflix

Netflix



Netflix showed the sequence of credits of the third and last season of the Mexican series The house of flowers, which concludes with the revelation of the release date of the new episodes: April 23.

The intro The series also confirms the new names that join the cast in special performances: María León (who debuted in season 2), singer and actress Ximena Sariñana, Tiago Correa, Isela Vega and Rebecca Jones.

The main cast of The house of flowers It is made up of Cecilia Suárez (Paulina de la Mora), Aislinn Derbez (Elena de la Mora), Darío Yazbek (Julián de la Mora), Arturo Ríos (Ernesto de la Mora), Juan Pablo Medina (Diego), Luis de la Rosa (Bruno), Paco León (María José), Alexa de Landa (Micaela) and Luis de la Rosa (Bruno).

The third and final season of The house of flowers premieres April 23 on Netflix.

