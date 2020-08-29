The Honor X10 Max and Honor 30 Lite are official

Honor



Honor releases two novelties this summer.

These are the new Honor X10 Max and Honor 30 Lite, two cell phones that come directly to swell the mid-range mobile market. Both cell phones have the Mediatek Dimensity 800 processor, which includes a 5G modem, so they are compatible with the new generation of mobile networks.

Honor X10 Max

The design of the Honor X10 Max is identical to that of its predecessor, the Honor X10. The cell phone has a 7.09-inch screen with a resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 pixels with a notch to house the 8 megapixel front camera. For power, the cell phone incorporates Mediatek’s Dimensity 800 processor, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This phone is powered by a powerful 5,000mAh battery, has NFC, a traditional headphone port and operates with Android 10 under EMUI 10.1, without Google services. As for the cameras, the cell phone has a triple camera formed by a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle with an 8 megapixel sensor, a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography.

Honor



Honor 30 Lite

The Honor 3 Lite is a cell phone with more modest specifications than the Honor X10 Max. The phone has a housing finished in bright tones, characteristic of the Honor 30. Its screen is a 6.5-inch IPS, with Full HD + resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Like the X10 Max, this cell phone has Mediatek’s Dimensity 800 processor accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, expandable with Huawei’s NM Card. Its battery is 4,000 mAh with a fast charge of 22.5W and it also operates with Android 10 under EMUI 10.1, without Google services.

Regarding the photographic equipment, the phone has a triple camera formed by a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle with an 8 megapixel sensor and a third 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography. The front camera is 16 megapixels.

The new cell phones have been presented in China and for now Honor has not confirmed when or at what price they will reach the international market, but it may not take long to do so. The Honor X10 Max is priced at 2,099 yuan (about US $ 295 for the exchange) and the Honor 30 Lite starts at a price of 1,699 yuan (about US $ 240 for the exchange).

CNET en Español sent Honor a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Huawei phones that would receive EMUI 11, Android 11 [fotos] To see photos

