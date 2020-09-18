The Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro are official

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



Honor launched this February 24, through a presentation transmitted through streaming, their new Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro cell phones; both have been on sale for a few months in China, but until now they have been made official on this side of the planet.

Honor had plans to unveil these phones at MWC 2020, the mobile technology fair that was canceled due to fears related to an expansion of the coronavirus.

Honor 9X Pro: cheap and stylish

The Honor 9X Pro is the cheaper cell phone of the two. It incorporates a Kirin 810 processor, has 6GB of RAM and, as a curious fact, on the back it has a design with an “X” that looks quite interesting. To this we must add that its front camera is retractable, so it remains hidden until you use it.

Another differentiating fact is that this phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side, in addition to a triple rear camera with a wide-angle and telephoto sensor.

The device will be sold in Europe and expectedly in Latin America in the coming months at a price of about US $ 320.

Honor View 30 Pro: great performance

CNET en Español tested exclusively earlier this year the Honor View 30 Pro. This is a higher-end phone, which has a Kirin 990 5G processor and 8GB RAM. In our first impressions, we found the phone beautiful, elegant and with good triple camera equipment, although again we very much miss that the phone had applications that replaced those of Google – which are not present due to the problems of Huawei and Honor with the United States government.

This device is also expected in Europe and possibly Latin America in the coming months at a price of almost US $ 600.

Honor MagicBook 14 and 15

Honor also unveiled the Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 computer, which incorporates Windows, a battery life of almost 10 hours and a power button that incorporates a fingerprint sensor. Also, the camera is hidden for security reasons, and it only comes out of hiding when you activate it.

Its price is expected to be below US $ 650.

Honor Magic Earbuds

The company also released the Honor Magic Earbuds, headphones slightly different from the Huawei FreeBuds 3, and more similar to the AirPods Pro, due to the design of their rubber band.

They are priced at 130 euros or about $ 140 and will be available in white and blue.



Honor Magic Watch 2

The Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch receives new features that will arrive in the coming months, including a software update to monitor blood oxygen levels when you do sports.

To this we must add the EasyFit straps, and that the company intends to be fashion pieces. The straps will cost $ 39 and the Honor Magic Watch 2 starts at $ 189.