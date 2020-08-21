The Hollywood Academy will debate on racism and machismo in the cinema

The Hollywood Academy, which organizes the Oscars annually, has been trying for several years to improve diverse representation and inclusion in the cinema and, with this objective, it presented this Thursday a cycle of ten virtual debates on racism and gender inequality in the big screen.

“Dialogues of the Academy: this begins with us” is the title of this initiative that, as explained by the institution in a press release, will reflect on “races, ethnicities, history, opportunities and the art of cinema.”

“These discussions focus on the industrial-scale systemic changes that are needed to ensure more opportunities for women and people from underrepresented ethnic or racial communities,” the Academy added.

Lorenza Muñoz, who is executive vice president and is in charge of the awards and the relations between the members of the Academy, assured that these debates are “relevant” and “significant” especially at this time.

“These conversations may be uncomfortable for some, but they are necessary to expand the stories that get to be told and to increase opportunities for those who have been excluded,” he explained.

The first debate of this cycle, entitled “The Power of Narrative”, is now available on YouTube and has Whoopi Goldberg and Bryan Stevenson as guests.

On September 10 will be presented “The Erasure of Latinos in Hollywood,” a panel discussion on how American cinema has historically failed to include Latinos in its stories and productions.

In this conversation will participate, among others, the executive vice president of production of Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, the casting director Carmen Cuba and the filmmaker Nadia Hallgren.

Other film figures such as Taraji P. Henson, Delroy Lindo, Lulu Wang, Tarell Alvin McCraney and Lee Daniels will appear in the rest of the debates of this cycle of the Academy.

Due to the global crisis due to the coronavirus, the Academy was forced to delay the Oscars of 2021, which will be held on April 25 instead on February 28.