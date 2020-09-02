The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Trailer Now Available

Hulu released on Wednesday, June 24, the first images of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the award-winning series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and starring Elizabeth Moss. The new episodes will be released in 2021, on a date not yet determined by the platform of streaming.

The trailer shows images of an injured June / Offred (Moss) carried on the shoulders by other “maids”, as well as what has been one of the central actions of the series until now: the ambitious plan devised by June / Offred (Elizabeth Moss) to carry dozens of children from Gilead to Canada.

Season 4 will explore the consequences of that action and the death, at the hands of June, of one of the rulers of the totalitarian state of Gildead.



Playing:

Watch this:

Post-apocalyptic movies to put the confinement in …

4:33



In addition to Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale includes Ann Dowd, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford, among others.

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale It will premiere in 2021 on Hulu.