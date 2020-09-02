The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Trailer Now Available

Hulu released on Wednesday, June 24, the first images of the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the award-winning series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and starring Elizabeth Moss. The new episodes will be released in 2021, on a date not yet determined by the platform of streaming.

The trailer shows images of an injured June / Offred (Moss) carried on the shoulders by other “maids”, as well as what has been one of the central actions of the series until now: the ambitious plan devised by June / Offred (Elizabeth Moss) to carry dozens of children from Gilead to Canada.

Season 4 will explore the consequences of that action and the death, at the hands of June, of one of the rulers of the totalitarian state of Gildead.


In addition to Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale includes Ann Dowd, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford, among others.

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale It will premiere in 2021 on Hulu.

