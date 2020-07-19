The hall where Cantinflas and Frida Kahlo danced is in danger of disappearing

They say that whoever does not know the Los Angeles salon does not know Mexico. This mythical dance hall, frequented among others by Frida Kahlo and Cantinflas, is now in danger of disappearing due to the coronavirus crisis and erasing more than eight decades of the country’s collective history.

The flutes and timpani of the danzón fell silent on March 22 in this immense 2,000-square-meter space with pink walls located in the humble neighborhood of Guerrero, a neighborhood in the Mexican capital, due to the closure of premises decreed by the authorities.

Too many months have passed since the iconic neons of the room were turned off and its owner, Miguel Nieto, has been forced to launch a campaign to ask for funds to stop the agony of this historic space, which should be 83 years old in August .

“Indeed, we may have to close. If the campaign makes us hold on long enough until we can open, then we will not close and we will present a new hall in accordance with the 21st century, ”says Efe Nieto, whose grandfather founded the place in 1937.

The uncertain future of the hall navigates a range of possibilities, such as selling the premises, turning it into a museum, or continuing to operate with limited spaces and banning dances as a couple.

“Of course it is very difficult that when you are at the party, you behave well and follow the rule, because the art of dancing is being free and that freedom can lead to contagions,” admits the owner.

The financial problems of the Los Angeles show go back a long way, since the new generations are no longer so attracted to the swing of the danzón, the mambo, the cumbia, the salsa and the chachachá.

The hall has survived thanks to the income from filming movies, series and video clips, and not the derisory price paid by couples of older adults who come to dance on Tuesdays and Sundays at night.

The most faithful to the show are the pachucos, men who dress in extravagant suits, feathered hats, and two-tone shoes to represent the Mexican community that lived in the United States in the 1930s, but that is not enough to pay the 25 workers in the local.

“We could raise prices and improve the gastronomic offer and turn it into a cabaret like those in Paris, but that would eliminate us from the popular market, which is what has forged us. It is a totally democratic meeting place ”, he explains.

MEXICO FITS IN LOS ANGELES

Located two streets from the pre-Hispanic ruins of Tlatelolco, the room can “summarize the country’s history”, according to its seventy-year-old owner, who has been running the space since he was 22 years old.

The rows of old photos and nostalgic posters that decorate the walls of the Los Ángeles room remind us that Celia Cruz, La Sonora Matancera, La Sonora Dinamita or the dancer Elisa Carrillo have passed through its stage.

While in the now crowded chairs and round tables Mario Moreno Cantinflas, a neighbor of the neighborhood, Fidel Castro and León Trotsky sat at the time.

The neons in the room also witnessed the turbulent relationship between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

“They say that Diego Rivera arrived and asked if Frida had arrived and said: ‘Don’t tell him I came.’ Suddenly Frida arrived and asked if Diego had arrived, and said: ‘Don’t tell him I came,’ ”says the owner.

In addition, the writer Carlos Monsiváis stood in line on Sundays to enter the room as any other citizen and Carlos Fuentes celebrated his 70th birthday here together with Gabriel García Márquez and José Saramago.

Fuentes himself left on the site a dedication that is now stronger than ever: “Los Angeles was here 40 years ago and will continue here as long as time lasts and the soul dances.”

“Just as there are museums that are worth preserving because they are part of the historical memory of humanity, the Los Angeles room is part of memory and is a living museum that promotes new forms of encounter and Mexican identity,” Nieto claims.

The history of the show is not only written by the famous people who have frequented it, but also by all those people who have danced on its wooden floor in these eight decades.

From a young New Yorker who married in the salon because he regained his Latin roots there, to a recently operated man who died of a heart attack to the rhythm of the orchestra. He died happy, say those who were that night.

One of the events canceled by the closing in March was a dance in honor of the cultural promoter Nacho Toscano, who before his death asked his friend Miguel Nieto that instead of a funeral they would throw him a party in the Los Angeles room.

“There are so many stories, some sad and others happy. The most important thing is to observe how people are happy on a Tuesday or Sunday, “says the owner, who maintains:” Mexico is a happy and very dancing country. “

Therefore, those who do not know the Los Angeles salon do not know Mexico.