‘The Half Of It’ Trailer: Alice Wu’s Coming-Of-Age Netflix Dramedy Delivers A Different Kind Of Love Story

In a time after we can all use slightly extra love, Alice Wu has hopped again into the director’s chair to offer us Netflix coming-of-age dramedy The Half of It which launched its first trailer forward of its Could 1 debut.

This marks the return of Wu, who additionally directed the critically acclaimed 2004 romantic drama Saving Face. Penned by Wu, the story follows introvert Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) who lives a content material life watching films along with her father and working her personal essay-writing enterprise that serves her highschool classmates — who don’t precisely deal with her the easiest way. Issues take a flip when jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) hires her to craft love notes to the favored lady Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) — who additionally occurs to be her personal secret crush. As their plan begins to unfold, Ellie and Paul develop a deep, unlikely friendship neither may have anticipated, giving rise to a shocking love triangle.

In a press release, Wu mentioned about her new movie: “So right here I’m, staring down the barrel of mid-life, having simply made a film about youngsters. Now that it’s accomplished, I can see a couple of issues extra clearly. For one: I used to assume there was just one approach to love. That A plus B minus C equals Love. Now that I’m older, I see there are extra. So many extra methods to like than I had ever imagined.”

