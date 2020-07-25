The Guzmán reappears, rejuvenated, urban and ranchera

After a harsh quarantine, in which she experienced the effects of an earthquake, the severity of her mother and a problematic separation from her daughter, Alejandra Guzmán returns with a new “look”, an unprecedented musical experiment in her song “Vive y deja live ”and a surprising vulnerability that will be exhibited this Sunday in the new stage of“ La Voz USA ”.

Guzmán, who is far from being a novice in the format of singing contests, acknowledged in a revealing interview that she does not know “what to expect” of what the meeting between the four “coaches” will be, which in addition to her include Luis Fonsi, Carlos Vives and Wisin.

Imagine eight months without knowing what was going to happen. The feelings accumulate, one becomes more sensible. It is going to be something very strong ”, predicted the artist, who also presented this Friday“ Live and let live ”, his first unpublished song of the year and his first collaboration with an urban artist, the Puerto Rican <2FEMININE>engo Flow.

“The song is the product of everything that helped me this year that I ventured, which was very sad and very painful for everything they already know on social networks,” acknowledged the queen of Mexican rock in reference to the multiple attacks that have received from her daughter, Frida Sofía Guzmán.

For this reason, perhaps, he says that “Live and let live” begins slowly and melancholy and ends with a ranchera. “It’s a little bit what I did (in the quarantine). I made a count of my character defects, of my addictions, that I do have and that I have tried to carry out with therapies like AA (alcoholics anonymous) and what is there, ”he added.

“I feel like a good person and a good mother,” said the artist, who reiterated that at the time she asked her daughter for forgiveness for her faults, because she has “a heart for that.” In the end, she considers that she has been able to get ahead in these times because she knows who she is and is “fine with it”.

All that mixture of feelings, too, come to the fore when he acknowledges that, although he knows that he cannot, he is dying to hug the contestants of “La Voz USA”. “What I want to tell you is that you don’t give up on your dream of living from music. Although things have changed, the important thing is to know how to adapt ”, she completed.

Zero reggaeton

Throughout her career, La Guzmán, as she is also known, has been famous for combining the shortest of ballads with rock. It was the genre that brought fame to her dad, the legendary Enrique Guzmán, and that her mom, veteran actress Silvia Pinal, hated.

If someone had told the girl who was singing “Make love to another” in 1991 that at 52 years old she was going to be collaborating with someone like Ñengo Flow, they would never have believed it.

However, an encounter with “young artists in Mexico brought me into contact with a lot of very interesting people and made me want to see what would happen if I did something with them,” he said.

He allied himself with the Colombian composer Nicolás Mayorca and the result was “Live and let live” and a ballad “about the beautiful love that we all dream of finding”.

“The first thing I said to him was that I didn’t want to do reggaeton. That’s not my thing and he said to me: ‘what if we try reggae?’ And so was born this song that I love and that is totally different from everything I’ve done in my life, but it represents me. It even ends with mariachi, ”he indicated. She is so satisfied that she assured that she was not worried about the reaction of the public, because “you never know what will happen”.

A renewed queen

Nicknamed “The Queen of Hearts,” Alejandra Guzmán, for her 90s success, spent several months at her beach house in Huatulco, a town on the southern coast of Mexico.

There she lived the most recent earthquake that shook her country in June this year and suffered the fall of her mother, who at 88 years of age required a hip prosthesis and lived in hospitalization in isolation, due to strict sanitary regulations to contain coronavirus infections. .

The artist spent her days painting, doing crafts, physical activity and at sea. “For me, exercising and being grateful is the key to life,” she said.

She feels renewed and to express it she asked her stylist to transform her. “I told him to change my haircut, he wanted to look different” and he did it, he added. The red tones of recent years have been replaced by light brown and blonde highlights. The straight cut is now one of soft layers, which is in keeping with much less dramatic makeup than it has for years.

He favors her, although he never looks as good as when he talks about the “incredible” recovery his mother has experienced. “She is very tough. I already saw her drinking a vodka and saying she wants to go back to work, ”said the artist, who seems to have inherited from her mother the resilience and strength with which she says:“ I no longer have formulas or strategies for anything. My only formula is to be clear ”. I mean, true, it closed.