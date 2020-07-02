The GSMA, organizer of the MWC event, cuts its workforce

Érika García / CNET



The GSMA association, the organizer of the Mobile Devices Congress (MWC), cut its workforce by 20 percent, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, June 10.

The dismissal of some 200 employees is a consequence of the cancellation of the MWC 2020 event which was dated February but had to be suspended for the coronavirus. The MWC was one of the first events to be canceled by the pandemic.

The GSMA confirmed the layoffs to Bloomberg and said it is part of an attempt to cut costs. The MWC, Bloomberg says, accounts for 80 percent of the GSMA’s annual revenue, so canceling this year’s edition was a serious blow to the pockets.

Stephanie Lynch-Habib, chief marketing officer at the GSMA, told Bloomberg that job cuts and other measures such as the removal of some bonuses are decisions made to ensure the organization’s operations and to resume the annual congress in 2021. The The representative told Bloomberg that next year’s edition is expected to be in person.

In recent days, the organizing association of the CES event said that the edition for January 2021 yes it will be held in Las Vegas but with some sanitary measures such as cleaning stations, wider corridors and temperature checkpoints, among others.

