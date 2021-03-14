The Great Indian Kitchen Full Movie Download Leaked by Indian Piracy Websites.

Some Indian piracy websites have recently leaked the latest movie, The Great Indian Kitchen. It is now available to download in HD quality.

It leaked on the release date, and it spread just in few hours of the leak. Most of the Malayalam movies leaks by illegal piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Madras Rockers, Khatrimaza, Kuttymovies, Moviesda, Movierulz, Worldfree4u, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, etc.

The Great Indian Kitchen was directed and written by Jeo Baby. The movie The Great Indian Kitchen’s length is 100 minutes. It was produced by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj.

The Great Indian Kitchen Full Movie Download Leaked

Sooraj S. Kurup and Mathews Pulickan gave the music in the movie The Great Indian Kitchen. The film was made under Mankind Cinemas, Symmetry Cinemas, and Cinema Cooks.

The movie is in the Malayalam language, and it was first released in India. Salu K. Thomas did the cinematography, and Francies Louis did the editing of the movie The Great Indian Kitchen.

There are two main stars in the movie The Great Indian Kitchen, includes Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan. Neestream distributed it.

The cast members of the film The Great Indian Kitchen includes Nimisha Sajayan as the Wife, Suraj Venjaramoodu as the Husband, T. Suresh Babu as Achan, Ajitha V.M. as Amma, Suresh Achoos as Newsreader, Gireesh Perincheeri as Guruswami, M.V. Suresh Babu as Wife’s father, Sidhartha Siva as the husband’s cousin, Ramadevi as Ammayi, Kabani as Usha as the servant, Anupama V.P. as Wife’s mother, Nishitha Kallingal as Husband’s Cousin’s Wife, and Aparna Sivakami as Activist.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film The Great Indian Kitchen.

There are two songs in the film The Great Indian Kitchen includes Oru Kudam and Neeye Bhoovin. The movie The Great Indian Kitchen was released on the OTT platform, Neestream, on 15th January 2021.

Neestream is a Malayalam OTT platform. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have rejected the film The Great Indian Kitchen because of some film scenes.

The filming of The Great Indian Kitchen was started back on 11th July 2020 at Kozhikkode. The cast of the film includes many theatre artists from Kozhikkode or Calicut.

The story of the film The Great Indian Kitchen includes a life of a newly married woman. She has to be the submissive wife. Her husband and his family expect it. So, the story is exciting.

The changes in the lives of both Wife and Husband are amazing. The wife is well educated and raised in Dubai. There is a arrange marriage between the two.

Add a bookmark of this website and visit it daily to read the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.