The great beneficiary of the coronavirus: the environment

The pictures don’t lie. The great beneficiary of the confinement, due to the coronavirus, is the environment. It is obvious that the clear skies and the crystalline waters of the rivers are the result of the reduction of motor vehicles, the decrease in industrial production and the absence of humans who generate garbage.

But it really is not a simple appreciation for the photos that are shared on social networks. “Throughout the entire month of February, the first of the long confinement that the Chinese province of Hubei has been carrying, the average number of days without air pollution increased by 21.5 percent, compared to the same dates the previous year,” says National Geographic, in an article published on March 19.



Similarly, satellite images released by NASA and the European Space Agency this month show a drastic reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions in China’s major cities.

The images of Venice, as we can see in the photo that heads this work, are going around the world. It is the most graphic example that Internet users have to understand the impact of man on the environment.

National Geographic has the explanation for this phenomenon: “With less traffic through the channels, the sediments carried by the boats return to the bottom, considerably reducing the cloudy water and giving Venice a picture worthy of the most beautiful Renaissance painting.”

“The lagoon takes over Venice, without spillage and without traffic, you can see the bottom of the canals. We should reflect on the exploitation of tourism in Venice,” wrote a user identified as Palli Caponera on Twitter.

In cities like Madrid and Barcelona the phenomenon is also repeated.

“Pollution in cities as a result of road traffic has plummeted to historic lows during the first days of confinement according to data analyzed by Greenpeace in Madrid and Barcelona,” said Europa Press, in an article on March 18. “Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) values ​​do not even reach 40 percent of the values ​​recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union,” adds the news agency.

And again, according to Greenpeace, the conclusion is obvious: “Less cars, less pollution.” According to figures from that body, traffic in Madrid and Barcelona has dropped by around 60 percent.

In other countries like Iran, which has historically had to close schools due to polluted air, it also presents a different picture these days.

In accordance with figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people and infected more than 132,000 worldwide. However, the death rate is still much lower than that of influenza, which in the first four weeks of 2020 took the lives of 1,210 people in the United States, according to the CDC.

