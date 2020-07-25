The grand final of the virtual championship of the worst politicians is on Friday

In the absence of sporting events in the world due to the pandemic of coronavirus, a curious tournament has been organized in which Twitter users can vote in confrontations of Latin American politicians to define the worst of all. The tournament has become a phenomenon in the bird’s social network and the definition will be next Friday, April 24.

The Twitter user @agusantonetti, who in his presentation says he has a degree in International Relations, organized this tournament, which started on April 19 with the following message: “OFFICIALLY I START THE TOURNAMENT OF THE WORST LATIN AMERICAN POLITICIAN: Down below you can vote for the worst, Let’s see who takes first place. The polls will end every 24 hours and the one with the most votes will advance. Remember, you vote for THE WORST. “

OFFICIALLY I START THE LATIN AMERICAN WORST POLITICAL TOURNAMENT: Below you can vote for the worst, let’s see who takes first place. The polls will end every 24 hours and the one with the most votes will advance. Remember, you vote for THE WORST. pic.twitter.com/ajcddZ2yqk — Agustin 🇦🇷🇲🇽🇻🇪 (@agusantonetti) April 19, 2020

The initiative follows the example of a tie for a soccer championship or any sport, and displays the name of 16 leaders who face direct elimination. The tournament is divided into stages: round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final. From the beginning, some names were excluded, such as Alejandro Giammattei, President of Guatemala, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, Jovenel Moïse, President of Haiti, and Danilo Medina, Commander of the Dominican Republic.

The participation of tweeters was massive, as can be seen in the vote of some duels, such as that of the presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from Mexico, and Juan Orlando Hernández, from Honduras, where almost 90,000 people voted.

Mexico 🇲🇽 vs Honduras 🇭🇳 — Agustin 🇦🇷🇲🇽🇻🇪 (@agusantonetti) April 19, 2020

After the eliminations, on April 21 it was reported that the final would be between the Mexican López Obrador and the leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. The following graph shows how the tie went and the results until reaching the decisive instance.

The vote to decide who is the worst president, according to the tweeters, will be on April 24.

Most tweeters have taken this tournament with great humor and after announcing the final, they have added spice to the story, with memes like these:

Mexican @ s, we know that we bring an exponent worthy of this title, prepared, ready after training with Alatorre, but let’s not trust ourselves! The rival talks to the birds! And I threaten the Yankee empire on a “modified” motorcycle with a saddle and a rifle ready to kill squirrels. pic.twitter.com/Mk7OUbySqc — Omar Velasco (@OmarVelasc0) April 22, 2020

