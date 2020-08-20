The Google Pixel 4a will have a 5G variant: report

Stephen Shankland/CNET



A Google app has mentions of anticipated phones like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

The reliable medium 9to5Google found references to these two cell phones in the code of an official Google app. The mentions, specifically that of the Pixel 4a, indicate that it would have 5G connectivity, a feature of this mid-range little mentioned in other reports.

Another surprise, says 9to5Google, is the absence of mentions for the Pixel 5 XL, a larger phone similar to the Pixel 5. Google has released an XL version of its high-end phones almost since its inception, but apparently this year there would be no such version.

The references in the code mention two products in code, “bramble” and “redfin”, although 9to5Google could not know which products it refers to, but which would certainly be announced this year.

Google has in its plans the launch of the Pixel 4a, a mid-range phone based on the Pixel 4 launched last year. The Pixel 5 would be a fifth generation of its high-end phone, although for this year the company could bet on mid-range cell phones.

The Pixel 4a is expected to be announced sometime in July, but the company has yet to announce any kind of event.

The Google Pixel 4 from all angles [fotos] To see photos



Playing:

Watch this:

Pixel 4: Analysis with the good and bad of cell phones …

6:29

