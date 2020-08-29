The Google Pixel 4a receives a new certification that brings it closer to the market

OnLeaks / 91Mobiles



Google continues to work on bringing its Pixel 4a as soon as possible.

The mid-range phone – which has long been rumored to hit the market this year – received a new certification necessary to reach stores. On this occasion, as reported by the reliable Pocket-Lint medium, the certification was granted in Taiwan.

Google and any other company must register their products with regulatory bodies to ensure that they are safe products and that they comply with the regulations of the countries. These types of registrations usually happen within a few weeks of a launch.

Records rarely include official product photos or specifications, but this time the Taiwanese database included information about the 4a’s battery. According to the data, the Pixel 4a will have a 3,140mAh battery, a slight increase over the 3,080mAh capacity of the Pixel 3a.

The Google Pixel 4a should reach the stores as soon as possible, as Google stayed from the week of June 29 without a mid-range cell phone, by discontinuing the sale of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Google said its Pixel 3a inventory is gone and only retailers with units will sell them until they last.

Google has not confirmed the launch of the Pixel 4a, but its presentation event is expected to happen during July.

