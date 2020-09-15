The Google Pixel 4a leaks into photos that leave little to the imagination

SlashLeaks



He Google Pixel 4a It was leaked on Wednesday, March 4, in two images showing the phone turned on and revealing more details about its design.

The SlashLeaks site, normally reliable in its posts, has been the source of the leak of the Pixel 4a, as the low-priced phone that Google would announce sooner rather than later is known. In the images, a person holds up the next Google phone and shows the cutout in the screen for the front camera and the rear with a simple single-lens camera.

When viewed from the front, the Pixel 4a is very reminiscent of the Motorola One Vision or Motorola One Action. Perhaps the biggest difference between Google’s and Motorola’s phones is that the bezels on the former, according to the leak, are much thinner. The on-screen cutout, like on other phones, would be in the upper left corner.

Moving on to the rear, the Pixel 4a would have a pretty ordinary back. The camera will follow the design language of the Pixel 4 with a single lens within a square located in the upper left corner. The fingerprint reader would be located in the center of the upper part.

Analysis Google Pixel 4A The Google Pixel 4A cell phone comes at a price of US $ 349 to offer a good user experience, but above all a camera that allows it to compete with cell phones that cost three times its price or even more. Read Our Analysis

In addition to what is seen in the images, previous reports have suggested that the Pixel 4a will have the Snapdragon 730 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and its single-lens rear camera would be 12 megapixels, powered by the software. Google photo.

