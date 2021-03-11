The Girl on the Train Full Movie Leaked by the Piracy Website Filmyzilla.

If you want to watch the original movie The Girl on the Train, you watch it on Netflix. It is available there.

The Girl on the Train story was adapted from the best-selling book. The movie name is the same as the book name. There are two production companies in the movie that are Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment.

The Girl on the Train is distributed by the OTT platform Netflix. The movie’s length is about two hours. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

It is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal and Shibashish Sarkar. Ribhu Dasgupta and Viddesh Malandkar wrote the screenplay. Gaurav Shukla and Abhijeet Khuman wrote the dialogues.

The story of the movie The Girl on the Train is given by Ribhu Dasgupta. It is based on the best-selling book ‘The Girl on the Train’ by Paula Hawkins.

The cinematography and editing were done by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni and Sangeeth Varghese, respectively. The music in the movie was composed by Vipin Patwa and Sunny, and Inder Bawra.

In the movie The Girl on the Train, there are many starts performing incredible roles includes Parineeti Chopra as Mira Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari as Nusrat John, Kirti Kulhari as Inspector Dalbir Kaur Bagga, Avinash Tiwary as Dr. Shekhar Kapoor, and Mira’s ex-husband, Tota Roy Chowdhury as Dr. Hamid, Suresh Sippy, Vishakh Vadgama as Officer Krunal, Monisha Hassen as Zehra, Nina Kumar as Zehra’s friend, Diljohn Singh as Rajiv, Persephone Hulewicz as Pri, and many more.

