The Gigafactory that will produce the Cybertruck will be in the central USA.

Nick Miotke / Roadshow



Tesla CEO Elon Musk loves Twitter and has taken to the social network to announce more details about his new car, the controversial truck known as the Cybertruck. According to a new tweet from Musk posted on March 10, the mogul is in the process of searching for locations for his third Gigafactory, where the Cybertruck will be built, and appears to have the central US in his sights.

Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

“Central America” is perhaps a fairly broad description. It could actually mean anywhere to the west like Colorado or Utah or as far east as Kentucky or Tennessee. It is not clear if Tesla is negotiating with any state government to obtain tax incentives for bringing production to a specific area.

The automaker did not immediately return a request for comment. But that is not all. Musk also says he wants to use this new facility for the production of the Tesla Model Y.

Based on his initial tweet, it appeared that Musk was looking for an additional facility on the East Coast, but the CEO clarified that the Cybertruck Gigafactory will also be used to build Model Y units destined for the eastern regions.

Model Y production for east coast too – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2020

In addition to the company’s California facility, Tesla recently opened a second facility in Shanghai, China, to produce the Model 3 and Model Y. Another plant is expected to go online in Germany very soon. These tweets come on the heels of Tesla celebrating a major production milestone: The company built its millionth car, a red Model Y, at its California facility on March 9.

